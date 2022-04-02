Left Menu

GHCL completes divestment of home textiles business for Rs 608 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 16:07 IST
GHCL completes divestment of home textiles business for Rs 608 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Chemicals major GHCL on Saturday said it has completed the divestment process of its home textiles business for Rs 608.30 crore and formally transferred the business to Indo Count Industries.

Besides, Grace Home Fashions LLC (GHF), a US subsidiary of GHCL, has completed the sale of specified assets (inventory and intellectual property) to Indo Count Global Inc in accordance with the terms of Assets Transfer Agreement (ATA), said GHCL in a regulatory filing.

''The company has successfully completed the divestment of its Home Textile business by way of slump sale on April 2, 2022, in accordance with the terms of Business Transfer Agreement (BTA),'' it said.

Hence, effective from April 2, 2022, the home textiles business of the company situated in Bhilad (Vapi), Gujarat, has been formally transferred to Indo Count Industries and ownership of GHCL has been ceased, it added.

''The total consideration for divestment of the home textiles business has been calculated at Rs 608.30 crore,'' said GHCL.

Sharing the details, GHCL said the BTA transaction has been completed for a total lump sum consideration of Rs 558.60 crore, which will be subject to validation of customary closing date adjustment of working capital in terms of the agreement.

The consideration towards specified assets of GHF has been calculated at USD 4.50 million (around Rs 34 crore).

'' In addition, Grace Home Fashions expects to realise Rs 15.50 crore on its own account,'' it added.

On December 6, 2021, GHCL, one of the leading manufacturers of soda ash, had announced to enter into a BTA for divestment of its home textiles business, as a going concern on a slump sale basis, to Indo Count Industries.

The company had already obtained the necessary approval from its shareholders, through Postal Ballot dated January 21, 2022. PTI KRH ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022