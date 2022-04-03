Left Menu

Maha: Newly-married couple, friend drown in river while clicking selfies

The deceased are identified as Taha Sheikh 20, her husband Siddique Pathan Sheikh 22, and the latters friend Shahab, an official said, adding that their bodies were fished out from the river on Saturday. The official said the trio drowned while trying to save each other.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 14:53 IST
Maha: Newly-married couple, friend drown in river while clicking selfies
  • Country:
  • India

A newly-married couple and their friend drowned in a river while clicking selfies in Kavad village in Beed district of Maharashtra, over 385 km from here, police said on Sunday. The deceased are identified as Taha Sheikh (20), her husband Siddique Pathan Sheikh (22), and the latter's friend Shahab, an official said, adding that their bodies were fished out from the river on Saturday. The official said the trio drowned while trying to save each other. Wadvani police station assistant inspector (API) Anand Kangure said that three separate Accidental Death Reports (ADRs) have been filed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022