Ukraine March grain exports fall sharply vs Feb - ministry
Ukrainian grain exports in March were four times less than February levels, due to the Russian invasion, the economy ministry said on Sunday.
March grain shipments overseas included 1.1 million tonnes of corn, 309,000 tonnes of wheat, and 118,000 tonnes of sunoil, the ministry added. Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest grain exporter in the 2020/21 season, according to International Grains Council data, with most of its commodities shipped out via the Black Sea.
But with war raging along much of the coast, traders are being forced to transport more grain by rail.
