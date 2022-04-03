Left Menu

Cops seize drugs after raiding pub in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-04-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 16:53 IST
Cops seize drugs after raiding pub in Hyderabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police seized drugs after raiding a pub at a star hotel here in the early hours of Sunday with over 140 people, including few persons linked to Tollywood and children of some prominent personalities, who were partying there picked up and questioned, officials said.

Drugs, including cocaine, were seized from the possession of a hotel staff, a senior police official told PTI.

Based on a specific information that a party was being organised at the pub in violation of rules by operating beyond its permitted hours, a police team carried out the raid and as many as 142 customers besides the hotel staff were brought to a police station, questioned and the customers were later let off, police said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand issued orders placing under suspension the SHO of Banjara Hills police station besides he issued a charge memo to the ACP (Banjara Hills-Divison), for their alleged negligence towards their legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022