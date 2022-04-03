Express train derails near Maharashtra's Nashik

Ten coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak-Jaynagar Express (Pawan Express) derailed near Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon, the railways said.

No major injuries have been reported yet in the accident that took place between Lahavit and Devlali, it said. The railways said an accident relief train and a medical van have been rushed to the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)