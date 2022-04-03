Left Menu

Two pilgrims die, 8 injured in UP road crash

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 03-04-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 18:38 IST
Two pilgrims, travelling from Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh to Poornagiri Shaktipeeth in Uttarakhand, died and another eight were seriously injured when their vehicle crashed into an under-construction bridge in this district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place in Jatipur village late Saturday night, they said.

Jahanabad Station House Officer (SHO) Prabhash Chandra said Awadhesh (19), a resident of Budaun, and Dhaniram (40), a resident of Bahraich, died in the crash.

The two bodies were sent for post-mortem, Chandra said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital, the SHO added.

