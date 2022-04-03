Left Menu

SJVN CMD calls upon Nepal PM

Earlier, Sharma participated in a Special Session of Top CEOs of India with PM of Nepal organised by Confederation of Indian Industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:29 IST
SJVN chairman and managing director N L Sharma called upon Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Dueba at New Delhi, the company said in a statement on Sunday. The Prime Minister of Nepal is on an official visit to India along with other ministers and senior officers of the Government of Nepal.

Sharma apprised the Nepal prime minister about the progress of the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project being constructed by SJVN in Nepal, the company said.

Sharma also informed about the activities pertaining to the preparation and approval of DPR of Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in a record time. SJVN is targetting to commission the Arun-3 Hydro Project ahead of schedule and start the construction of Lower Arun Project as soon as requisite approvals are in place.

Sharma also discussed the development of the vast hydro potential of Nepal and the benefits of adhering to the One-basin One-Developer approach for faster and efficient execution of hydropower projects.

Later, Sharma also met Pampa Bhusal, Minister of Energy of Nepal. Sharma discussed the progress of construction activities and issues related to the Arun-3 and the Lower Arun Hydro Projects.

Earlier, Sharma participated in a Special Session of Top CEOs of India with PM of Nepal organised by Confederation of Indian Industry. During his interaction Sharma thanked the Prime Minister of Nepal for resolving many issues on top priority and also suggested to facilitate developers by simplifying the process of customs clearance of machinery and equipment meant for hydro projects. He also emphasised the need for simplification of procedure in Nepal for remittances of currency payments from Nepal to India by contractors, vendors and suppliers of India.

