Maha: Two passengers injured as Mumbai-Jaynagar express train derails in Nashik

Two passengers received minor injuries after 10 coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed in Nashik district Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon, a Central Railway (CR) official said.

The incident took place at 3.10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali stations in Bhusawal division of the CR, he said.

After the derailment, an accident relief train (ART) from Manmad, an accident relief medical equipment train from Bhusawal and a medical van from Igatpuri went sent to the spot, a spokesperson of the CR said.

Passenger Mukesh Kumar Mahto (48) suffered a fracture in his right knee and has been shifted to Jairam Hospital nearby, while Laxmichand G (52) received minor wounds, the official said.

Following the incident, the CR posted a tweet saying, ''Front portion of the train no.11061 with passengers arrived Nashik Road at 19.36 hrs. Also passengers taken to Nashik by 11 buses. And all these passengers will be accommodated in spare train which is reaching Nashik. Catering arrangements have been made for them.'' The official said that multiple helpline numbers have been issued for passengers. These are 022-22694040 and 022-67455993 at CSMT, 0253-2465816 in Nashik Road, 02582-220167 in Bhusawal and 54173 for the Disaster Management Room.

The accident has resulted in the regulation of five trains, including the 12617 Nizamuddin Mangala Express, the 12071 Jalna Janshatabdi Express, the 12188 Jabalpur Garibrath, the 11071 Varanasi Express and the 01027 LTT-Gorakhpur Summer Special, the railways said.

The 22221 Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express has been diverted through the Diva-Vasai route, it said.

