Left Menu

Sensex surges over 1,150 points as HDFC, HDFC Bank announce merger

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged 1202.71 points on Monday led by the merger announcement between HDFC Limited and HDFC Bank.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-04-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 10:25 IST
Sensex surges over 1,150 points as HDFC, HDFC Bank announce merger
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged 1202.71 points on Monday led by the merger announcement between HDFC Limited and HDFC Bank. The 30 Stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 1202.71 points or 2.03 per cent to 60,479.40 points at 10 am.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange rose 354.65 points or 2.01 per cent to 18,025.10 points. Meanwhile, shares of HDFC and HDFC rallied 13.57 per cent to Rs 2783.60 at 10 am, while HDFC Bank traded 9.74 per cent higher at Rs 1654.20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at Bodrum

Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022