BNI's two-day-long Surat Biz Fest 2022 inaugurated by Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI/PNN): Gujarat's Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, inaugurated the two-day long business networking festival 'Surat Biz Fest 2022' organised by the BNI Greater Surat and presented by Torin Wealth Management at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC) at Sarsana on April 2. Shri Harsh Singhvi addressed the large crowd of entrepreneurs about 'New India Youth India and added that he refers to BNI as a corporate family that works together. "Every business owner must join BNI to grow their business to the next level for Surat city's development."

BNI Greater Surat is a family of 1,800 members, ranging from small company owners to multinational corporates. CA Gaurav VK Singhvi, executive director of BNI Greater Surat, said that after two years, BNI business conclave is dedicated to the businesses business n business for surat city. We want to see Surat as the emerging business capital of India by 2030. The Surat Biz Fes 2022 is loaded with exhibitions, master classes, and keynote speakers on various subjects. Surat will witness a Startup-based event named Dare to Grow, inspired by Shark Tank India, for the first time.

The first day of the BIz Fest was successful with prominent keynote speaker Dr Pawan Agarwal inspiring many life's with his real-life story, dabbawala, and the event also consisted of 2 masterclass speakers Jitu Savlani on photography and Sagar Amlani on LinkedIn. "We welcome those not linked with BNI," stated exhibition chairman Atul Gupta. "Pay a visit to the expo and give others your business. BNI's doors are accessible to everyone doing business worth Rs 10 or Rs 10 lakh. We take an oath at BNI to not only build our businesses but also to assist others to grow theirs."

