Red Cross says cannot reach Mariupol due to security conditions

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:08 IST
International Committee of the Red Cross
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not been able to reach the besieged city of Mariupol on Monday to evacuate civilians, a spokesperson said, citing security conditions.

"Due to security conditions, our team has not been able to reach Mariupol today," spokesperson Jason Straziuso said in emailed comments to Reuters. Previous attempts by the Red Cross to reach the city over recent days and weeks have not succeeded.

