Bombay Play raises USD 7 mln

Bombay Play, a hypersocial gaming startup, has raised USD 7 million (over Rs 52 crore) in a recent funding round, the company said on Monday.

The funding round was led by Kalaari Capital and also saw participation of all its existing investors namely Lumikai Fund, Leo Capital and PlayCo.

Bombay Play is a game publisher pioneering the hypersocial gaming genre, and has developed games like dice merge puzzle, card party, and daily word puzzle that have over 40 million players globally.

The company has now raised over USD 9.5 million of capital and the latest financing more than quadruples the valuation of its pre-series A round in 2020, it added.

Oliver Jones, CEO of Bombay Play, said: ''We are delighted to have found the confidence of investors in our journey to build a gaming innovation factory in India.'' With the amount raised, the start up will scale up existing offerings while investing in cutting-edge technologies to elevate the social experience of casual gamers worldwide, Jones added.

