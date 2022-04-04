AMD to buy cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 bln in data center push

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices said on Monday it would acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion to bolster its data center products and capitalize on booming demand from cloud and enterprise sectors. AMD said the deal value does not include working capital and other adjustments.

Pensando, which was founded in 2017 by a group of four ex-Cisco Systems Inc engineers, counts Goldman Sachs and Microsoft Corp's cloud unit Azure as its customers. The startup makes a fully programmable processor and a software platform, which helps enterprise clients and data center customers to function more like cloud computing data centers like Amazon's Amazon Web Services.