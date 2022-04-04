Left Menu

Hariom Pipe Industries' IPO receives 3.44 times subscription on day 4

The initial public offering IPO of Hariom Pipe Industries was subscribed 3.44 times on the fourth day of the bidding on Monday.The public issue received bids for 2.92 crore shares as against the 85 lakh on offer, translating into a subscription of 3.44 times, according to the data available on NSE website.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:50 IST
Hariom Pipe Industries' IPO receives 3.44 times subscription on day 4
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hariom Pipe Industries was subscribed 3.44 times on the fourth day of the bidding on Monday.

The public issue received bids for 2.92 crore shares as against the 85 lakh on offer, translating into a subscription of 3.44 times, according to the data available on NSE website. Retail portion of the IPO was subscribed the most at 7.18 times, followed by non-institutional investors (1.93 times) and institutional buyers (83 per cent). The issue, which kicked off for subscription on March 30, will be open till April 5. Hariom Pipe Industries is looking garner Rs 130 crore at the higher end of the price band of Rs 144-Rs 153. The proceeds generated will be utilised for funding capital expenditure requirements, working capital requirements and the remaining for general corporate purpose. The Hyderabad-based company manufactures steel products and has a wide distribution network in south India. It caters to customer requirements in various sectors such as housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, solar power, power, cement, mining and engineering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022