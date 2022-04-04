Go Fashion (India) Ltd, which owns women's bottom-wear brand Go Colors, on Monday said that it has launched its 500th Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Pune.

Go Fashion, from a long-term standpoint, would continue to invest in expanding its store footprint across geographies by adding around 120-130 new stores year-on-year, the company said in a statement.

''Go Colors is also boosting omnichannel engagements for a seamless consumer experience, building on a technology driven growth strategy to reach consumers in Tier-I to Tier-III cities, and realising its expansion plans for current and emerging markets,'' it said.

Founded in 2010, Go Fashion was listed on bourses in November last year.

Go Fashion CEO Gautam Saraogi said achieving the milestone of having 500 stores is a 5-year-old dream that has come true.

The brand holds a market share of 8 per cent in the branded women's bottom wear market as of FY20.

''The women's bottom wear business is expected to grow from Rs 13,500 crore in FY20 to Rs 24,300 crore by FY25, representing a 35 per cent increase. Given its enormous pan-India brand recognition, Go Colors would be tapping into this significant growth potential and further extending its market share,'' it added.

*** Saregama digitises another 10,000 retro songs, catalogue grows to 1.42 lakh * Music label Saregama India Ltd on Monday said it has added another 10,000 songs to its digital catalogue as part of the initiative launched by the company during lockdown.

These include songs like Ashok Kumar's 'Dekha Khayal Yaar Mein' from the 1930's mega buster Jeevan Naiya, Lata Mangeshkar's 'Umeed Ke Rangeen Jhoole' from the 1948 film Lahore, among others.

These tracks from the golden years range from film to non-film music across various genres and languages, the company said in a statement.

Saregama India Managing Director Vikram Mehra said: ''With wide ranging interest in old classics and the dearth of their availability on the internet, we took this initiative in the lockdown, and will continue to make inroads in the digital music market by digitising our catalogue.'' As a music label, this is our attempt to preserve our country’s music legacy and bring back the old classics for the younger generation, he added.

