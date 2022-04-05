Left Menu

France opens inquiries over possible war crimes in Ukraine

In a statement, the prosecutor said it was investigating possible crimes committed in the Ukrainian towns of Mariupol, Gostomel and Chernihiv between Feb 24 and March 16. The flow of "bloody money" to Russia must stop, Kyiv's mayor said on Tuesday as the West prepared new sanctions on Moscow after dead civilians were found lining the streets of a Ukrainian town seized from Russian invaders.

France's anti-terrorist prosecutor said it had opened three inquiries over possible war crimes in Ukraine, related to acts against French citizens in the country, which has been invaded by Russia since end February. In a statement, the prosecutor said it was investigating possible crimes committed in the Ukrainian towns of Mariupol, Gostomel and Chernihiv between Feb 24 and March 16.

The flow of "bloody money" to Russia must stop, Kyiv's mayor said on Tuesday as the West prepared new sanctions on Moscow after dead civilians were found lining the streets of a Ukrainian town seized from Russian invaders. Russia denies targeting civilians and said the deaths had been staged by the West to discredit it.

