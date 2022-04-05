Left Menu

MP: Transporters plan to increase freight charges due to hike in fuel prices

If we want to operate our businesses in such a situation, we have to increase the freight charges, Mukati said.According to experts in the transport business, at present there are about six lakh freight vehicles running in the state.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:01 IST
MP: Transporters plan to increase freight charges due to hike in fuel prices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the hike in fuel prices, transporters in Madhya Pradesh are planning to increase freight charges by 20 to 25 per cent.

According to petrol pump owners, the price of diesel has increased by 82 paise to Rs 100.39 per litre in Indore, while traders have stated that cost of the fuel has crossed Rs 100 per litre in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and other major cities of the state.

"Due to the continuous rise in diesel prices, we are left with no option but to increase the freight rates. An increase of up to 20 per cent in freight rates can be seen in the coming days,'' said Vijay Kalra, vice-president of the western zone unit of the All India Motor Transport Congress.

C L Mukati, the president of Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association, said freight rates will be increased by 25 per cent due to the hike in prices of fuel and other items.

"Along with diesel, the prices of vehicle parts and toll tax rates have also increased. If we want to operate our businesses in such a situation, we have to increase the freight charges,'' Mukati said.

According to experts in the transport business, at present there are about six lakh freight vehicles running in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022