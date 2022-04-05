Beams Fintech Fund completes first close of its maiden fund at Rs 270 cr

Beams Fintech Fund on Tuesday said it has completed the first close of its maiden fund at Rs 270 crore within three months of its launch and is planning to invest in growth-stage companies. Beams -- founded by Fintech veteran Sagar Agarwal, Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Anuj Golecha, Anil Jain, Gaurav Jain and Venture catalysts -- is in the advanced stage of completing the documentation, the entity said in a statement.

''Beams will back growth stage companies operating at the intersection of the financial services and technology (Fintech) sector. The fund aims to reach the target corpus of Rs 750 crore or USD 100 million within the next nine months,'' the statement said.

The first close saw participation from marquee Domestic and international investors, including Banks, NBFCs, fintech, large family offices, financial service's CXOs and fintech founders, it added.

''With a strong institutional investor interest in Beams, we hope to create more than USD 25-30 billion in value for the Fintech ecosystem over the next couple of years,'' Beams Fintech co-founder and partner Sagar Agarwal said.

