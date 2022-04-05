Left Menu

IndiGo appoints Mahesh Malik as Chief Commercial Officer of cargo division

IndiGo on Tuesday said it has appointed Mahesh Malik as the Chief Commercial Officer of its cargo division.Malik will take charge of the division -- which is called CarGo -- on May 15, the airlines statement noted.His last assignment was as the Director, CEO and President at AVIAPRO Logistic Services Private Limited, it said. Over the next few months, IndiGo is planning to induct freighters into its fleet, it noted.

IndiGo on Tuesday said it has appointed Mahesh Malik as the Chief Commercial Officer of its cargo division.

Malik will take charge of the division -- which is called ''CarGo'' -- on May 15, the airline's statement noted.

His last assignment was as the Director, CEO and President at AVIAPRO Logistic Services Private Limited, it said. In his last assignment, Malik was the cargo general sales and service agent (GSSA) of Vistara, it said.

''In addition to belly cargo that IndiGo traditionally carries, since the pandemic, we made configuration changes to some of our aircraft to carry in-cabin cargo,'' it said. Over the next few months, IndiGo is planning to induct freighters into its fleet, it noted. ''To support this growth and to bring in enhanced focus on CarGo operations, IndiGo today announced the appointment of Mahesh Malik as Chief Commercial Officer - CarGo,'' it stated.

