People can reach Delhi from Srinagar in just 8 hrs in future: Gadkari

The Atal Tunnel on Leh-Manali route has already reduced the travel time. The work on Srinagar-Katra-Delhi expressway is also in progress and in future people will be able to reach Delhi from Srinagar in just eight hours, Gadkari said.He added that more people will visit Kashmir if there is good infrastructure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 00:40 IST
People can reach Delhi from Srinagar in just 8 hrs in future: Gadkari
Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said people will be able to reach Delhi from Srinagar in just eight hours in future after the completion of several infrastructure projects being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the government was taking up several important infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir that will improve connectivity in the region.

The Union minister made these remarks while speaking an event organised at the India International Centre here to felicitate the actors and director of 'The Kashmir Files' movie. ''We are constructing Asia's longest tunnel at Zozila between Kashmir and Ladakh. The Atal Tunnel on Leh-Manali route has already reduced the travel time. The work on Srinagar-Katra-Delhi expressway is also in progress and in future people will be able to reach Delhi from Srinagar in just eight hours,'' Gadkari said.

He added that more people will visit Kashmir if there is good infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

