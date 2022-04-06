Left Menu

Govt unlikely to reduce its stake in LIC for at least 2 years after IPO

The Government of India, which targets to raise around Rs 60,000 crore by diluting its 5 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India through an IPO, is unlikely to further reduce its stake in the insurer for at least the next two years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:08 IST
Govt unlikely to reduce its stake in LIC for at least 2 years after IPO
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India, which targets to raise around Rs 60,000 crore by diluting its 5 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India through an IPO, is unlikely to further reduce its stake in the insurer for at least the next two years. Answering questions from prospective investors during roadshows top officials of LIC clarified that the Government of India does not have any plan of further dilution of its stake in the Corporation.

Officials said the Corporation has sufficient capital for the next two years and won't require any funding support from the government. The government plans to raise around Rs 60,000 crore by selling about 31.6 crore or 5 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It has time until May 12 to launch the IPO. If it is not done by May 12, the company would be required to file fresh papers with the market regulator. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022