Axelor wins the award for Best French Technology Product in India

Paris [France]/Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Axelor, the French publisher of the eponymous modular and intelligent business management platform, announced that it received the Award for the best French Tech solution on March 10 in New Delhi, during the 4th edition of the Indo-French Business Awards 2022 (IFBA). Organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), this ceremony, in the presence of Franck Riester, Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, and under the patronage of the French Ambassador, H.E Emmanuel Lenain, rewards each year the best technological solutions.

"This award, obtained in one of the most sought-after categories, demonstrates the excellence that Axelor brings to a buoyant and rapidly changing market," says Laith Jubair, CEO and founder of Axelor. "This prize proves that it is not necessary to be a large group to make France stand out in the world: French excellence often comes from its SMEs... and Axelor is the proof." Over 100 applications received

The ceremony was attended by CEOs from leading French companies operating in India in sectors such as Aerospace and Defense, Mobility, Energy and Consumer Goods, to name a few, at a formal dinner. The Indo-French Business Awards presented awards in 12 categories. Over 100 companies applied from India and France. The categories "Best French tech" and "Most Innovative Product/Service" were particularly popular.

With over 1,000 French companies already operating in India, France has made a cumulative investment of $9.86 billion between April 2000 and June 2021, which is 1.80 per cent of the total FDI flows to India. Similarly, there are about 200 subsidiaries of Indian companies established in France employing over 6,000 people. Today, for new expatriate candidates, India is the priority investment destination. This is evidenced by the fact that 39 of the largest French companies listed on Euronext Paris (CAC 40) have operations in India. On the occasion of the award ceremony, Franck Riester, Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, said, "I was pleased to present the 2022 IFCCI business awards and impressed by the dynamism of the Indo-French business community. Despite the pandemic, French companies have continued to invest heavily here, showing strong confidence in the Indian economy and its incredible potential. Today, there are over 600 French companies in India, employing over 350,000 people. With their world-class know-how and long-term commitment to India, French companies are perfectly positioned to support India in its urban, ecological and digital transitions."

Successful establishment in India through partnerships including Globals Last December, Axelor announced the signing of a distribution partnership with Globals, an Indian IT market leader covering India, the Middle East and South Asia. Under this partnership, the distributor will introduce and deploy the Axelor platform to the public sector and small and medium-sized enterprises operating in a hybrid environment, where customers can use the service on a subscription basis and can deploy them in hybrid cloud or on-premises infrastructures.

