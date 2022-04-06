L&T's building & factories biz bags 'significant' orders

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its building and factories business has bagged significant orders from prestigious clients.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the 'significant' category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

The health segment of the business has secured an order from the government of Telangana to construct a super specialty hospital at Warangal on design and build turnkey basis with stringent timelines, L&T said in a statement.

The scope of work includes constructing a 1,750-bed super specialty hospital that is part of the Warangal Health City, Telangana.

Upon completion, this will be one of the biggest hospitals with modern facilities in the state and the tallest hospital structure in the country.

''Apart from the 1,750-bed hospital block, the project involves constructing a configuration of the basement... other ancillary buildings,'' it said.

The facility covers specialty departments such as anaesthesia, dermatology, neurology, orthopaedics, psychiatry, pulmonary medicine, radiology, biochemistry, microbiology, pathology, and other departments.

The scope of work involves civil structure, finishes and allied MEP services, including medical gas piping, pneumatic tube system, including external road and landscaping works.

