Maruti Suzuki to increase vehicle prices later this month

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Wednesday it will hike vehicle prices across its range later this month due to an increase in various input costs.

"Over the past year, the cost of Company's vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Therefore, it has become imperative for the Company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"We have planned this price rise in April 2022. The increase shall vary for different models," it said. (ANI)