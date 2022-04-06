Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki to increase vehicle prices later this month

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Wednesday it will hike vehicle prices across its range later this month due to an increase in various input costs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:49 IST
Maruti Suzuki to increase vehicle prices later this month
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Wednesday it will hike vehicle prices across its range later this month due to an increase in various input costs.

"Over the past year, the cost of Company's vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Therefore, it has become imperative for the Company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"We have planned this price rise in April 2022. The increase shall vary for different models," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022