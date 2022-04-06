Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures slide on rate hike jitters, Fed minutes awaited

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expected a combination of interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet runoff, spooking investors and dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq down more than 2%. Megacap growth and technology stocks, whose valuations stand to be pressured by higher bond yields, fell more than 1% in premarket trading.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:31 IST
US STOCKS-Futures slide on rate hike jitters, Fed minutes awaited
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, signaling a second day of selling on Wall Street as investors feared aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation, with eyes on minutes from the central bank's March meeting. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expected a combination of interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet runoff, spooking investors and dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq down more than 2%.

Megacap growth and technology stocks, whose valuations stand to be pressured by higher bond yields, fell more than 1% in premarket trading. The benchmark 10-year yield hit a three-year high of 2.633%. Tesla Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp fell between 0.9% and 1.9%.

The Federal Open Market Committee's minutes from its March meeting, set to be released at 1800 GMT, could indicate just how fast and how far policymakers will proceed in trimming several trillion dollars from the stash of assets purchased to stabilize financial markets through the pandemic. Meanwhile, traders now see 83.1% odds of a 50 basis points rate hike at the Fed's meeting in May.

The CBOE Volatility index, widely known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 22.8 points, highest since March 28. At 06:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 184 points, or 0.53%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 31.25 points, or 0.69%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 156 points, or 1.05%.

Investors also awaited details of the latest package of coordinated sanctions by the West being readied against Russia in response to civilian killings in Ukraine. JetBlue Airways Corp fell 3.7% after the carrier said on Tuesday it made an unsolicited $3.6 billion bid for Spirit Airlines Inc, potentially snarling merger plans between the ultra-low-cost carrier and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Frontier Group and Spirit Airlines fell 3.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022