Left Menu

Eighty-nine killed in Ukraine's capital since start of war, says city council

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:53 IST
Eighty-nine killed in Ukraine's capital since start of war, says city council
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Eighty-nine people, including four children, have been killed in Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the city council said in a statement on Wednesday.

A further 398 people have been wounded and 167 residential buildings damaged by Russian strikes, it said, warning residents to continue to follow air raid warnings despite a recent pull-back of Russian forces from the Kyiv region.

"It has become safer in Kyiv, but the threat of air strikes remains," it said. Russia denies targeting civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022