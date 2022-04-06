Left Menu

Maha govt declares JSW Steel as preferred bidder for Ajgaon iron ore block

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:49 IST
Maha govt declares JSW Steel as preferred bidder for Ajgaon iron ore block
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel on Wednesday said it has been declared as preferred bidder for Ajgaon iron ore block in Maharashtra.

Ajgaon iron ore block in Sindhudurg district is at a distance of about 400 km from Dolvi where JSW Steel runs an integrated steel plant having capacity of 10 million tonne per annum (MTPA).

''The company has been declared as a preferred bidder vide communication received from the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Maharashtra, for Composite Licence of Ajgaon iron ore block in the auctions held by government of Maharashtra on March 30, 2022,'' JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing.

The highest final offer price by the company to become a preferred bidder is 25 per cent of the average monthly prices of iron ore of different grades and quality, it said without divulging any further information related to the mine.

JSW Steel further said it will take requisite steps to obtain Letter of Intent (LoI), statutory clearances to execute the lease deed with mine development and production agreement (MDPA) to start operations at the said block.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022