Road Min sets up standing committee under 'hit and run motor accident scheme'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:12 IST
The road ministry has constituted a standing committee under a scheme to provide higher compensation to road accidents victims.

The committee was set up under the Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Amit Varadan, joint secretary in the road transport ministry has been appointed as chairman.

Two joint secretaries from the finance ministry Saurabh Mishra and Amit Singh Negi have also been named as members of the Standing Committee, among others.

Last month, the road ministry had issued a notification to mandate the procedure for detailed investigation of road accidents, detailed accident report (DAR) and its reporting along with timelines for different stakeholders for quick settlement of claims by the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT).

The ministry had said the incorporation of validated mobile numbers in the certificate of vehicle insurance has also been made mandatory.

The new rules came into force on April 1, 2022.

According to the notification, immediately on receipt of the information of a road accident, the investigating officer of police shall inspect the site of an accident, take photographs of the scene of the accident and the vehicle(s) involved in the accident and prepare a site plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

