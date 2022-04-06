Finnish state railway operator to halt Russia goods transport
Finnish state railway operator VR on Wednesday said it will gradually halt goods transport to and from neighbouring Russia.
Shutting down traffic will take months and considerations must be made to ensure Finland's security of supply, the company said in a statement.
