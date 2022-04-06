Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki to recall 19,731 EECO model cars to rectify wheel rim size

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Wednesday it will voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its EECO model to inspect and rectify 'incorrect marking of wheel rim size'.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Wednesday it will voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its EECO model to inspect and rectify 'incorrect marking of wheel rim size'. "In a routine inspection, Maruti Suzuki found that in some units of EECO, manufactured between 19th July 2021 and 5th October 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked. This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment," Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

"Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for vehicle inspection and necessary rectification, if wheel rim size marking is found incorrect," the company said. Customers can also visit the 'Imp Customer Info' section on the Company website and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents, it added. (ANI)

