World's Countries Must Focus on Peace of Education: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust in collaboration with the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi organized the 28th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial lecture at the National Museum in New Delhi. The 28th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture was delivered by the World's Prestigious Spiritual leader and the founder of "The Art of Living" Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on "Spiritual Values For Peace and Sustainability".

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of The Art of Living while expressing his thoughts said, "Spirituality is understanding your soul, your mind, your emotions and your intellect. if you're not united with your being, neither can you be intelligent nor can your emotions be refined. The sharpness of mind comes totally when there is calmness within. The way to find the peace is meditation and that is what we called spirituality." He further added, "The wars are generated in the minds of people, not by the weapons. The source of war is mind. He said that the world would be a better place if countries spend even a small amount of the total expenditure of war materials on peace education."

In his welcome address Anil Shastri, Holding Trustee of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust said that Everyone is yearning for peace because peace brings happiness, growth and prosperity. Shastri ji also always followed the path of peace. It is spirituality that leads to truth. All great men became great because they believed in Karma. Karma again leads to spirituality. If we follow the path of Karma and Truth then it leads to spirituality.

