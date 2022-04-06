Minor fire at AICC office

A minor fire broke out at the office of All India Congress Committee on Akbar Road here in Lutyen's Delhi on Wednesday due to short circuit, officials said. A call was received around 7.30 pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, fire officials said. Sources, however, said that the fire was minor and the AICC staff doused it using fire extinguishers from the party office.

