Minor fire at AICC office
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A minor fire broke out at the office of All India Congress Committee on Akbar Road here in Lutyen's Delhi on Wednesday due to short circuit, officials said. A call was received around 7.30 pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, fire officials said. Sources, however, said that the fire was minor and the AICC staff doused it using fire extinguishers from the party office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
