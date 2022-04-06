Left Menu

WEConnect holds meeting to discuss opportunities for women-led biz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:19 IST
WEConnect holds meeting to discuss opportunities for women-led biz
  • Country:
  • India

Global non-profit organisation WEConnect International on Wednesday organised a virtual meeting, where representatives of women-owned businesses and MNCs discussed about opportunities for women to gain greater access to markets and finance.

The event saw participation from 200 women-owned businesses, out of which 87 were from India, WEConnect International said in a statement.

Multi-national companies such as Goldman Sachs, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, P&G, Sanofi and Unilever acknowledged the importance of buying from women-owned businesses to drive business growth, it said.

''It was exciting to see women-owned businesses at the forum learn how to conduct business with large corporations, understand the procurement process and relevant opportunities, and connect with banking institutions offering access to finance for growth,'' WEConnect International CEO Elizabeth A Vazquez said.

Providing an opportunity for women business owners to network with WEConnect International member buyers is a unique experience that helps fuel business success, she said. Forum participants included global business leaders from IBM and Unilever, who provided insights on how women-owned businesses can best work within their respective markets, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022