Woman killed, husband injured in road accident
A woman was killed and her husband injured after their bike was hit by a tractor in the Balrai area here, police said on Thursday. While Renu died on the spot, Kumar was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
A woman was killed and her husband injured after their bike was hit by a tractor in the Balrai area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday evening when Brijendra Kumar (32) and his wife Renu (30) were returning home from a temple. While Renu died on the spot, Kumar was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
