Woman killed, husband injured in road accident

A woman was killed and her husband injured after their bike was hit by a tractor in the Balrai area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday evening when Brijendra Kumar (32) and his wife Renu (30) were returning home from a temple. While Renu died on the spot, Kumar was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)