Zypp Electric elevates Tushar Mehta as Co-Founder, COO

Zypp Electric, which operates in the last-mile delivery segment, on Thursday said it has elevated Tushar Mehta as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer COO to drive its business and growth amid the companys plans to grow its revenue 100X by 2025.

07-04-2022
  • India

Zypp Electric, which operates in the last-mile delivery segment, on Thursday said it has elevated Tushar Mehta as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) to drive its business and growth amid the company's plans to grow its revenue 100X by 2025. Mehta has formerly been associated with Ola Cabs and e-commerce platform for pre-owned cars Cars24, where he served in leadership roles. The move is in line with the company's commitment to sustained growth by adding to its leadership team and strategically achieving its goals of maintaining operational efficiency, with an eye on capturing a wider market, Zypp Electric said in a release. Mehta joined the company as Business Head in September 2021. In his new role, his core responsibilities will include scaling Zypp's overall business and ensuring sustainable growth strategies, the company said.

He will be responsible for leading Zypp in further creating solutions to solve the delivery and mobility problems in the EV space, it added. “Now, as a part of the founding team, his (Tushar Mehta) understanding and past experience of scaling startups will further help us grow to become India's largest EV services company with being the most profitable EV venture too,” Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric Akash Gupta said. According to the release, the company plans to proliferate its revenue to 10X in the next financial year and 100X by 2025. It also plans to deploy 20,000 electric vehicles in 2022 and a further 1.5 lakh by 2025. “Being the leader in EV logistics and rentals, Zypp is poised to drive its Mission Zero Emission and make India greener. I am looking forward to driving Zypp into this rapid expansion phase, with the aim to grow our revenue to 10X by FY23,” said Mehta on his elevation.

