Etihad Airways chief says latent travel demand higher than at any other time
The latent global demand to travel is probably at its highest level ever, Etihad Airways Group Chief Executive Tony Douglas said on Thursday as the industry looks to rebound from two years of coronavirus-related restrictions and disruption. "The latent demand for travel, I would argue is probably greater now than it's been in any time that I can remember," Douglas told a CAPA Centre for Aviation conference in Manchester, England.
"Consequently, what we've seen is (demand) go off almost like a fire hydrant, as the travel restrictions ease and particularly in a premium cabin."
