Cyprus to lift COVID-19 travel conditions from April 18

Cyprus, a popular tourist destination, has reported 950 deaths since the first outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in March 2020.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:05 IST
  • Cyprus

Cyprus will lift COVID-19 conditions for travel to the island from April 18, authorities said on Thursday, ending two years of rules imposed by the pandemic. The island said it was scrapping a colour-coded assessment of other countries based on epidemiological risk, an inbound flight permission to travel and PCR or rapid lateral flow tests for those who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

People who have not been vaccinated, or not completed their booster shots would still need a PCR test or a lateral flow test, the transport ministry said in a statement. Cyprus, a popular tourist destination, has reported 950 deaths since the first outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in March 2020. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Barbara Lewis)

