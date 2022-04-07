Left Menu

Tesco gives employees 5.8% pay rise amid cost of living crunch

Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco on Thursday said it would give a 5.8% pay increase to store and fulfilment centre workers in a pay settlement which will be reviewed again next year due to the uncertain economic environment and high cost of living.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:07 IST
Tesco gives employees 5.8% pay rise amid cost of living crunch
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Tesco)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco on Thursday said it would give a 5.8% pay increase to store and fulfilment centre workers in a pay settlement which will be reviewed again next year due to the uncertain economic environment and high cost of living. The new pay deal takes the pay of the hourly-paid workers to 10.10 pounds ($13.21) an hour from 9.55 pounds previously, following agreement with the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW), and will take effect from July 24.

The total hourly rate for delivery drivers and assistants will rise to 11 pounds. The deal also includes changes to benefits employees receive, extending their discount at stores, as well as more investment in training. "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with USDAW that recognises the vital role our colleagues play in our business now and in the future, giving them a well-deserved pay rise, more access to extra hours and setting out a long-term commitment and investment in their careers at Tesco," said Jason Tarry, Tesco UK and Ireland CEO.

USDAW said that the pay deal gives Tesco workers the highest hourly rate of pay in the sector. British employers are offering higher pay deals in the face of staff shortages and rising inflation, with Bank of England officials, who have raised interest rates in successive meetings this year, urging workers to show restraint in pay negotiations to stop inflation becoming entrenched.

"This new deal recognises the contribution our colleagues make to our business at a time when household budgets are under pressure," Tesco said. "Given the uncertainty in the economic environment, this will be a one-year deal, rather than two-year, and we will review pay again with USDAW in 2023."

($1 = 0.7648 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022