Left Menu

Walton Street BlackSoil Real Estate Debt Fund invests Rs 75 cr in Mumbai project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:08 IST
Walton Street BlackSoil Real Estate Debt Fund invests Rs 75 cr in Mumbai project
  • Country:
  • India

Walton Street BlackSoil Real Estate Debt Fund II (WSBREDF – II) on Thursday said it has invested Rs 75 crore in Vakratunda Buildcon for construction of a project in Mumbai.

Vakratunda Buildcon Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Vakratunda Group.

The funds will be utilised for project 'BKC 28', consisting of around 150 apartments, located in Bandra East, Mumbai.

On behalf of WSBREDF II, Vinit Prabhugaonkar said, ''This development caters to the housing demand from executives working at BKC and offers a true value proposition at a very attractive pricing. We continue to provide capital solutions to reputed developers focused on delivery and quality.'' Shapoorji Pallonji Group is one of the leading conglomerates in the country and its real estate arm has a development pipeline of over 80 million square feet and features in one of the top five real estate developers in India by sales.

Established in 1973, Vakratunda Group has been active in residential and commercial real estate developments in Mumbai, Thane, Badlapur and Mumbai Metropolitan Region, in partnership with developers like Godrej Properties.

Launched in June 2021, WSBREDF-II has a target corpus of Rs 500 crore and an additional green shoe option of up to Rs 250 crores. It has invested about 45 per cent of the fund across five investments to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022