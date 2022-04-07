Infosys, Rolls-Royce jointly launch aerospace engineering research centre

IT company Infosys and industrial technology firm Rolls-Royce on Thursday launched a joint aerospace engineering research centre in Bengaluru. The Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre has been established to provide high-end research and development (R&D) services integrated with advanced digital capabilities to Rolls-Royce's engineering and group business services from India, Infosys said in a statement.

''Infosys and Rolls-Royce's collaboration has been reinforced through strategic deals aimed at yielding mutual benefits to both organisations over the next seven years,'' the statement said.

In December 2020, the two companies had announced a collaboration for sourcing engineering and R&D services for Rolls-Royce's civil aerospace business, whereby Rolls-Royce transitioned a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities to Infosys, it added.

''Our strategic partnership with Infosys presents an exciting opportunity for both companies to leverage combined strengths in engineering and digital innovation to accelerate growth in the civil aerospace market. ''Given the aerospace sector is poised for revival and growth in India and across the world, this joint innovation centre will strengthen Rolls-Royce's global engineering ecosystem and position us well for the future,'' Kishore Jayaraman, Rolls-Royce president for India and South Asia, said.

Over the last decade, Rolls-Royce has established a multidisciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru as part of its efforts to boost engineering and R&D services in the country. By expanding the local talent pool, the two companies will also deliver manufacturing engineering services for the global civil aerospace ecosystem, the statement said.

''We will aim to be a catalyst for Rolls-Royce to deliver efficiency, effectiveness and experience while driving continuous change towards creating a value ecosystem that is sustainable. This engagement is testament to the longstanding collaboration between Infosys and Rolls-Royce, which is poised to set new benchmarks in the aerospace, defence and manufacturing sectors,'' Infosys executive vice president and global head of manufacturing Jasmeet Singh said.

