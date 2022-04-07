Left Menu

HDFC Bank's total loans in Assam cross Rs 7,000cr

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:17 IST
HDFC Bank's total loans in Assam cross Rs 7,000cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank on Thursday said its total advances in Assam grew by over 12 per cent in the last year and crossed the Rs 7,000-crore mark.

As of December 31, 2021, the lender's total advances, including all loans to various customers in retail, corporate, MSME and microfinance sectors, in the northeastern state stood at Rs 7,008 crore.

The bank's total loans grew by 12.81 per cent in the last year from Rs 6,212 crore as of December 31, 2020, it said in a statement.

The lender claimed that it is the largest private sector bank in Assam with a 7.54 per cent market share in the total advances. It also has a market share of 8.72 per cent among the private lenders in the priority MSME sector.

Commenting on the development, HDFC Bank's branch banking head (east) Sandeep S Kumar said, ''We are grateful to our customers for giving us the opportunity to serve people of Assam. We are happy to be a partner of growth and fuelling the economic activities in Assam.'' The bank has deposits of Rs 9,085 crore, which along with the advances adds up to a total business of Rs 16,000 crore in the state.

Its market share in the total business is 5.93 per cent, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022