Delhi Govt to provide upto Rs 15,000 subsidy on e-cycles

Delhi Government is set to become the first in the country to provide subsidies on e-cycles with a view to improve last-mile connectivity and delivery, Delhi's Transport and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:05 IST
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Government is set to become the first in the country to provide subsidies on e-cycles with a view to improve last-mile connectivity and delivery, Delhi's Transport and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday. The government will provide upto Rs 5,500 subsidy on passenger e-cycles and Rs 15,000 subsidy on cargo e-cycles.

Delhi govt will be the "1st state to provide upto Rs 5,500 & Rs 15,000 subsidy on passenger & cargo e-cycles resp.! Fleet owners can also now buy e-carts now. This'll be a game changer in last mile connectivity & delivery," Gahlot said in a tweet. The government will provide Rs 7500 subsidy for 1st 1000 e-cycles. Rs 5500 subsidy will be provided for the first 10,000 e-cycles.

The government will also provide Rs 30,000 subsidy on e-carts extended to Corporates. "So far we've given subsidies worth Rs 59.44 crore to promote zero emission EVs," Gahlot said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

