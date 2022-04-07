TAAI postpones convention in Sri Lanka

Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has decided to postpone its scheduled convention in Sri Lanka in the wake of the economic crisis in the neighbouring country, an official said on Thursday.

The 66th Convention & Exhibition of TAAI was scheduled to be held between April 19 and 22 in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

''We had an overwhelming response to the convention registrations which had crossed the 500-registration mark. Sri Lankan Tourism Promotion Bureau and Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators, along with Sri Lankan Airlines and the Hotels in Colombo, were eager to host us for the convention.

''But, the current economic and political situation in the island nation, whereby there is a shortage of fuel, power, gas, the daily consumer needs along with the political unrest in parts of the country, has compelled us to postpone the convention in Colombo,'' TAAI president Jyoti Mayal said.

Sri Lanka attracts a large number of Indian tourists.

''Tourism is always the first to be hit at the outset of any crisis, but we continue to stand strong & committed to our counterparts in Sri Lanka to revive tourism as soon as the opportunity arises by rescheduling the convention,'' Mayal said.

