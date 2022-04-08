PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Cambo North Sea field developer Siccar Point bought in $1.5 billion deal on.ft.com/3JmnFV8 - David Zaslav overhauls leadership at Warner-Discovery on.ft.com/37rC3hm

- Toshiba shares rise as conglomerate opens door to landmark take-private deal on.ft.com/370Yk5W Overview

- Israel's Delek Group Ltd is expanding its presence in the UK North Sea through the acquisition of Siccar Point Energy, the private equity-backed company behind the controversial Cambo oilfield, in a deal worth nearly $1.5 billion. - Discovery Inc's chief executive David Zaslav has taken the first big step to overhaul its business after it acquires WarnerMedia, the company behind Casablanca, Friends and Game of Thrones, installing his lieutenants as senior leaders of the combined group.

- Shares in Toshiba Corp jumped as much as 3% higher on Friday after the Japanese conglomerate said it would set up a special committee to assess potential bids from private equity and other investors, opening the door for a landmark deal to take one of the country's biggest industrial names private. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

