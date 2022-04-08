Left Menu

Three persons run over by train while trying to shoot video

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 13:02 IST
Three persons run over by train while trying to shoot video
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were run over by a speeding train near here when they tried to shoot a video near the railway track, official sources said on Friday.

The three youth died on the spot.

They were hit by a local train near Chengalpattu when they were trying to shoot the video near the track. The trio had reportedly shot and uploaded some videos standing on railway tracks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

