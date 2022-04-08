Three persons run over by train while trying to shoot video

Three persons were run over by a speeding train near here when they tried to shoot a video near the railway track, official sources said on Friday.

The three youth died on the spot.

They were hit by a local train near Chengalpattu when they were trying to shoot the video near the track. The trio had reportedly shot and uploaded some videos standing on railway tracks.

