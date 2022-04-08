Dettol Banega Swasth India Celebrates World Health Day with Its Nutrition Initiative Reach Each Child in Amravati and Nandurbar

Reach Each Child program celebrated World Health Day for a #HealthierTomorrow in Amravati and Nandurbar districts of Maharashtra. Aligned with the World Health Day theme – Our Planet, Our Health, the campaign focuses on nutrition interventions by giving mothers & children, expecting mothers, women in the village, and adolescent girls access to a healthy lifestyle, better nutrition, and improved hygiene.

As part of the campaign, Reach Each Child is actively working on improving hygiene behavior, child nutrition, and maternal health in the First 1000 days of mother and child through promoting nutrition-sensitive interventions by focusing on awareness of local produce, promoting kitchen gardens, the importance of a balanced diet and increasing health-seeking behavior.

Chief guests Dr. RageshriMahulkar, M.O. (Chikaldhara, Amaravati) and Dr. TilottamaWankhade, T.H.O. (Dharni, Amaravati) and Mr. Rajkumar Aiwale (C.D.P.O., Dhadgaon, Nandurbar) joined mothers and children in the districts of Amravati and Nandurbar to celebrate the collaborative efforts made towards building a sustainable and healthier future for the community at large. Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs & Partnerships SOA, Reckitt said, "At Reckitt, we are committed to making a healthier tomorrow and leaving no one behind. Our objectives align with building a society where our children and mothers are healthy and have happier futures. We believe in taking action by providing essential knowledge on nutrition, healthy lifestyles, making sustainable dietary choices, and ensuring better hygiene for a healthier tomorrow. Through its efforts the Reach Each Child program has been able to save thousands of lives in the districts of Amravati and Nandurbar and aims to continue to scale up the effort. The aim is to create awareness of the importance of health, hygiene, and nutrition in the First 1000 days for the health of mothers and children, and provide access to healthier choices. This World Health Day with its theme 'Our Planet, Our Health' aligns with Reach Each Child's objectives and offers an opportunity to take action for sustainable and positive choices for the health and wellbeing of our children." Mr. Mohammed Asif, Executive Director, Plan India, stated "PLAN India aims to empower local communities to drive behaviour change that has a long-lasting impact on their lives. Our approach is to understand problems and incorporate targeted solutions that help alleviate them from the ground up. We believe that when people – especially women and girls – have access to good health, hygiene, and sanitation services, the benefits trickle down to the entire community. These focus areas align with WHO's the theme this year – Our Planet, Our Health, helping India become a Swasth country while prioritizing the society's wellbeing." Dr. Rageshri Mahulkar, C.M.O, PHC Katkumbh, Village Kamida, Chilkhadara Block, stated "Reach Each Child is an excellent program aimed at reaching every child and reducing malnutrition and guiding mothers to eat healthy food, register their pregnancy on time, take rest during the gestation period and go for regular check-ups for a healthy delivery." Committed to acting through field efforts, the line-up of events focused on: • Healthy Recipe demonstration - Creating recipes using local produce • Health Talk - Discussions conducted by Chief guests on the importance of health, hygiene, and nutrition in our lives and how they can lead to a healthy future • Hand washing - Demonstrating steps and benefits of handwashing • Poshan Rally - Rally led by Sarpanch and women of the village to create awareness around the benefits of using local produce in diet and the nutritional benefit they carry.

• Health Camp- Screening camps organized for identification of malnutrition cases in the village along with NCDs • Felicitation of Success stories - Honouring success stories within the community to motivate people that change is possible, and everyone can have a healthy life and sustainable future The Reach Each Child program is focused on the first 1,000 days of life for new mothers and prioritizes adequate nutrition for children during these days through locally-led initiatives with community nutrition workers. The program has made a significant impact on families in the last two years, with no malnutrition deaths among supported children in Amravati and Nandurbar districts.

About Reckitt Reckitt* is the global leading consumer health and hygiene company. Driven by a purpose to build healthier lives and happier homes, RB has operations in over 60 countries. From the foundations of wellness and infant nutrition to the fundamentals of a hygienic home, its global brands help people live healthier, happier lives. RB has world-leading Power brands which include household names such as Dettol, Harpic, Lizol, Veet, Durex, Strepsils, Mortein, Vanish, Air Wick, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Scholl, Clearasil, Finish, Calgon, Woolite. RB's unique culture is at the heart of its success. Its drive to achieve, passion to outperform, and commitment to quality and scientific excellence are manifested in the work of over 40,000 RB employees worldwide. For more information visit https://www.reckitt.com/ *Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies. About PLAN India Plan India is a nationally registered not-for-profit organisation striving to advance children's rights and equality for girls, thus creating a lasting impact in the lives of vulnerable and excluded children and their communities. Plan India is a member of the Plan International Federation, an independent development and humanitarian organization that advances children's rights and equality for girls. Plan International is active in more than 70 countries. The plan began work in India in 1979. Over the years, Plan and its partners have helped communities throughout India to support themselves so that children have access to their rights including the right to Protection, Basic education, Proper healthcare, a healthy environment, Livelihood opportunities, and their participation in decisions making process which affect their lives.

