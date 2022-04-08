Daikin opens Institute of Manufacturing Excellence at Neemrana

Air conditioner maker Daikin India on Friday inaugurated the Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (DJIME) at Neemrana in Rajasthan with an aim to train 1.50 lakh Indian youth by 2025. DJIME aims to offer training programmes based on a curriculum that will include on-the-job training, HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) technical know-how, soft skills and Japanese manufacturing processes.

Students would be trained in the areas of safety, quality, discipline, among others. ''We aim to reach, educate and certify 1,50,000 Indian youth by 2025 to help the HVAC industry overcome skill shortage,'' Daikin India said in a statement.

Daikin India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan-based Daikin Industries.

This initiative has been taken as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility vision.

According to the company, this is an important milestone signifying successful collaboration between the Governments of Japan and India to create a pool of skilled manpower for the manufacturing sector in India. ''This endeavour started in 2016 from a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed in Tokyo between the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Government of Japan and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India (MSDE), for a 'Manufacturing Skill Transfer Promotion Programme' to train 30,000 youths in India over 10 years,'' it said.

Daikin India Chairman and MD K J Jawa said DJIME will impart and upgrade standards of training across the Indian HVAC sector.

''We are committed to excellence in technology and quality, and this initiative will provide a platform for students to enhance their skills in a world-class training environment. Having identified skill development as a challenge in India, Daikin India took this opportunity to make a positive change in the society by promoting women's employment and empowerment,'' he said.

