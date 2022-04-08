Death toll from Kramatorsk rail strike rises to 39 with 87 wounded, says governor
Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:14 IST
At least 39 people were killed and 87 wounded in a Russian rocket strike on a railway station packed with evacuees in east Ukraine on Friday, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said, updating an earlier estimate of 30 killed.
In an online post, he said many of the wounded were in serious condition.
