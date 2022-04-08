Left Menu

SJVN spent over Rs 340 cr on CSR activities since inception

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:35 IST
State-run SJVN Ltd on Friday said it has spent over Rs 340 crore on various activities under corporate social responsibility, including education, health and infrastructural development, among others since its inception in 1988.

''Since inception, SJVN has spent more than Rs 340 crore in various CSR activities in the verticals of education, health, sanitation, infrastructural development, women and child care, sustainability, assistance during natural calamities etc.,'' Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN, was quoted as having said in a statement.

He said SJVN has always been in the forefront in its role as a responsible corporate citizen, and has been pioneering Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities towards its stakeholders and society.

SJVN has been conferred with the 13th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2022 in the categories of 'Corona Warriors Award' and 'Partners in Progress', Sharma said.

Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel) & Chairperson, SJVN Foundation, has also been honoured with 'CIDC Chairman's Commendation Trophy in the Individual Capacity'.

The Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), which was set up jointly by the earstwhile Planning Commission and the Indian Construction Industry, is an umbrella organisation for the construction industry in the country.

The awards have been received by Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel) from P R Swarup, Director General, CIDC, at a function held in New Delhi, the company said.

Kapur said that SJVN distributed safety and hygiene items like masks, gloves, PPE kits, sanitizer, disinfectants etc. to the masses during the peak period of COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

