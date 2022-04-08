Left Menu

Chile consumer prices up 1.9% in March, stats agency says

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:41 IST
Chile consumer prices up 1.9% in March, stats agency says
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Chile's consumer prices rose 1.9% in March amid rising costs in food, non-alcoholic beverages and education, the government's statistics agency said on Friday.

The figure was higher than the 1.05% rise expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), 12-month inflation was 9.4%, far above the central bank's target rate of 2% to 4%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022