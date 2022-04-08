Chile consumer prices up 1.9% in March, stats agency says
Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:41 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
Chile's consumer prices rose 1.9% in March amid rising costs in food, non-alcoholic beverages and education, the government's statistics agency said on Friday.
The figure was higher than the 1.05% rise expected in a Reuters poll of economists.
According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), 12-month inflation was 9.4%, far above the central bank's target rate of 2% to 4%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Statistics Institute
- Chile
Advertisement