Chile consumer prices up 1.9% in March, stats agency says

Chile's consumer prices rose 1.9% in March amid rising costs in food, non-alcoholic beverages and education, the government's statistics agency said on Friday.

The figure was higher than the 1.05% rise expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), 12-month inflation was 9.4%, far above the central bank's target rate of 2% to 4%.

